Santa Cruz County reinstates indoor mask mandate

The health orders also call for masking up in private settings, including your home when people outside the household are present.

SANTA CRUZ, Calif — An indoor mask mandate has been reinstated in Santa Cruz County due to increasing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. The mandate took effect at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, requiring everyone to wear face coverings when indoors regardless of vaccination status. Santa Cruz County Health Officer Dr. Gail Newel said in a statement last week that a potential winter surge appears to be a significant threat to the health and safety of the community. The health officer order even requires masks to be worn in private settings, including homes, when people who are not from the household are present.  The previous mask order was rescinded in late September.

