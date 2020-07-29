Scam artists hard at work targeting job seekers hit by pandemic

The pandemic has created a "perfect storm" for cons as more and more out-of-work Americans are searching for employment

SAN DIEGO — As more and more Americans find themselves unemployed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, they are desperately turning to the internet to search for a new job. At the same time, scam artists are hard at work.preying on their vulnerable state.

San Diegan Donna Wall had been doggedly searching for work for months after being laid off from her job as a classroom instructor in the English-as-a-Second-Language industry, one of the casualties of COVID-19.

"It's been discouraging because that career is no longer available," Wall said.

So when she finally got a call-back, in response to an online ad to sell life insurance, at first she was hopeful.

"I really thought it was a job interview," Wall told News 8.

But then, she became slightly suspicious, initially by the muffled, almost incoherent voice mail she had received.

"You have to hold the phone to your ear to listen to it," she added. "And then you're all excited, 'Yes! I got a job, a possible job."

When she returned the call, though, she kept getting bounced from one operator to another, who promised she could make as much as $100,000 even with no former experience.

"If they're going to offer you this enormous amount of money, then obviously it's a scam," Wall said.

Rather than confirm her suspicions, Wall wisely chose to move on before potentially becoming a victim.

Unfortunately though, so many others in her position, who are desperately looking for a job after losing their old one in this pandemic, have fallen prey.

"We have received numerous complaints, " said Kryistyna Hook of the Better Business Bureau's Pacific Southwest region. "They have been reporting an estimated loss total of $25,000 and upward."

Hook added that the coronavirus pandemic has created a perfect storm for employment cons that can be carried out, at least initially, online.

"With people in these dire situations, they are very eager to make an on-the-spot decision, and that is where they can often get caught in these scams," Hook told News 8.

Some of the most common employment scams post ads for positions ranging from "mystery shopper" to "warehouse distribution coordinator," according to the BBB.

One major red flag is when these companies are hesitant to give you their name. Another red flag, according to experts, is when your potential new employer wants you to give them something.

"Scammers are likely to ask you to pay for something upfront," Hook said.

That upfront payment may supposedly be for special computer equipment to supposedly work from home or for "training fees."

These scam artists are often also looking for personal information, like your social security number or even access to your finances.

"They'll say something along the lines of, 'We'd love your banking information so we can immediately set up your direct deposit,'" Hook warned.

Hook also cautioned job seekers to be wary of any company willing to hire you on the spot, or if they try to communicate with you through social media platforms.

She advised applicants to get any potential job offer in writing, even if that is through e-mail, and not to hesitate to investigate the company itself.

"Look up their website," she said. "And don't be afraid to give them a call and ask them questions about the job."

You can also check on the BBB's web site to see if any complaints have been filed against the company.

Hook also suggested stepping back and talking it over with a trusted friend or family member before making any hasty decisions.

"Often if you talk with another person about it, say things out loud and have another person to converse with, you might start to think, 'Maybe this doesn't sound quite right,'"Hook said.

For Donna Wall, avoiding possible scams has become an unfortunate part of the COVID job search.

"I think that's the nature of the beast right now," she said.

It's a "beast" that may be hard to spot if you're not vigilant.