Second booster dose of COVID vaccine approved by western states

Individuals 50 years or older are now eligible for the second booster shot of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some residents in the state of California are now eligible for another booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, after the Western States Scientific Review Workgroup made the move to approve expanded vaccine eligibility.

Individuals 50 years or older are now eligible for the second booster dose of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID vaccine in California. Booster doses of the Pfizer COVID vaccine have also now been approved by western states for administration on individuals 12 years or older.

Under Wednesday's round of approvals from the Western States Scientific Review Workgroup, adults 18 years or older with moderate and severe immunosuppression are now eligible for a booster dose of the Moderna shot.

In a statement released to ABC10 Wednesday, the Secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency, Dr. Mark Ghaly, said the state was ready to immediately distribute and administer the booster shots.

"The additional Pfizer or Moderna booster dose for anyone who received a Johnson & Johnson booster, certain immunocompromised individuals, and people aged 50 and up will help protect our communities and continue to move the state forward," the statement from Dr. Ghaly said. "California has maintained the operational readiness and flexibility to distribute and administer vaccines and boosters."