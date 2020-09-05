Reports: 11 US Secret Service members currently positive for COVID-19

It's unclear if any of the affected were assigned to President Trump or Vice President Pence.

WASHINGTON — Eleven members of the U.S. Secret Service are currently positive for COVID-19, according to reports by USA TODAY and Yahoo News.

Yahoo News cited documents from the Department of Homeland Security. It said that in addition to 11 active coronavirus cases within the service, 23 others previously had the disease caused by the new coronavirus and have recovered. Sixty employees are reportedly self-quarantining.

A spokesperson for DHS reportedly declined to comment on the number of cases.

The Secret Service provides security for the president, vice president and others. It's unknown if any of the employees who tested positive were on the details for President Donald Trump or Vice President Mike Pence, according to Yahoo.

USA TODAY, which cited "a person familiar with the matter" in its reporting, says the Secret Service has 7,600 employees including 3,000 agents who work in close proximity to those they are tasked with protecting.

The news comes after two White House staffers tested positive for the disease this week.

Pence spokeswoman Katie Miller, who tested positive Friday, had been in recent contact with Pence but not with the president. She is married to Stephen Miller, a top Trump adviser. The White House had no immediate comment on whether Stephen Miller had been tested or if he was still working in the White House.

Katie Miller had tested negative Thursday, a day before her positive result.

The positive test for the senior Pence aide came one day after White House officials confirmed that a member of the military serving as one of Trump’s valets had tested positive for COVID-19.