SACRAMENTO, Calif — The Selland Family restaurants are an institution in Sacramento. While they've been closed for the past few weeks, four locations are reopening on Thursday for curbside pickup and delivery.

Head chef and co-owner Randall Selland admits the family's restaurants were initially forced to shut down because they couldn't meet expectations.

Now, he said he's elated to get going again.

"It's huge for us, huge for our staff — great morale builder," Selland explained. "And we're just excited, I guess, is the easiest way to put it."

All three Selland’s Market and Cafés as well as Obo' Italian Table & Bar will open starting Thursday with strict health and safety measures in place.

There is even a sign at Selland's saying "We will refuse service and contact Sacrament PD if you violate our safety protocols."

RELATED: Inside California's reopening stages | Coronavirus in Context

Selland said he's already seen the demand first hand.

"We were on 8th street for two days this week power washing, cleaning up," Selland recalled. "And I can't tell you the amount of people that rode by on their bikes, waved at us from their cars as they're driving by. So it just shows that people are waiting for us and it's so heartfelt to us."

Selland said the shut down has been hard on his family and businesses. In total, the restaurants have had to layoff of furlough more than 360 employees, Selland said.

So far, Selland said the restaurant has been able to hire a quarter of the workers back for their carryout operation.

"They've given us their lives and given us everything they have to give us a living and make us look good," Selland said. "And so we're excited to give back to them and get them back working and give them a paycheck."

Selland said that he food won't necessarily be the same when people come to order. The focus for now is what's on the menu boards, and not what's typically in the food windows inside the restaurants.

RELATED: Small business owners dilemma amid coronavirus pandemic: defy state orders, or lose it all

Plus, Selland said there will be nightly specials prepared by one of the Selland Family restaurants chefs.

Still, Selland understands it will be an uphill battle.

"Ideal scenario would be to do enough business to break even," Selland said.

He added that his restaurants are now "in survival mode" having applied to the various local, state and federal assistance programs.

He said no one really knows how to navigate through this time.

"I honestly don't know the answer to how do we all get through this, but I think it's going to be a collective effort from our guests, from our staff, from us, from the government," Selland said. "And we're all in this together. There's nobody left untouched by this. And so a good thing, hopefully this all brings people together to all have one common cause and that’s get us back up and running."

For now, Selland is taking it one day at a time.

"When we reopen tomorrow, it will be interesting to see how it goes," Selland said. "Maybe it will be over the top. We don't know. But it's how we feel comfortable coming back into the community. The community has supported us for all these years and been so good to us that the least we can do is respect people’s wants and needs and their thoughts on getting through this."

Follow the conversation on Facebook with Mike Duffy.

FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS,

DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE: Salon owner says she might defy stay-at-home orders if they can't reopen salons soon