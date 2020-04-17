SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Grocery stores and food banks are trying to make it easier for seniors to get what they need during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 65 years and older population are at higher risk to more severe coronavirus symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Even without stay at home orders from the state, it might be intimidating to head to grocery store, but a lot of grocers have been trying to make that task a little easier.

Here is what you need to know about getting your groceries during this moment of uncertainty.

Food banks

Sacramento County

Sacramento Food Bank and Family Services are giving out food through a drive-thru. Workers personally place the food in the trunk of your car; this way, you won't have to leave your vehicle.

You can also have someone go for you, if you can't get there yourself.

For a list of locations, click here.

San Joaquin County

Emergency Food Bank

Emergency Food Bank gives away bags filled with food from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Stanislaus County

Modesto Love Center

Modesto Love Center is offering a senior monthly program that lets people call in an order until July 1. Normally, you would have to sign up in person.

The Modesto Love Center is located at 617 Winmoore Way Suite F.

Yolo County

Yolo County Food Bank is delivering food weekly to low-income seniors. The food bank is giving away a food box, a bag of fresh produce, dairy products and other essential items, according to their website.

Click here to sign up for the delivery program.

RELATED:

Senior hours

Save Mart

Save Mart will set aside every Tuesday and Thursday from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. for higher risk populations to shop.

The hour would allow seniors and other vulnerable populations, like pregnant women and people with compromised immune systems, to do their shopping.

Food Maxx

Food Maxx is part of the Save Mart Company, and they'll also be setting aside every Tuesday and Thursday from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. for higher risk populations to shop.

Smart & Final

The store is opening 30 minutes early from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. to accommodate shoppers who have disabilities, who are pregnant, and who are 65 and older.

To participate, you need your ID.

Walmart

Walmart store hours will adjust to 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., with stores opening at 7 a.m. continuing their regular hours.

Since March 24, Walmart hosts an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday for customers who are 60 and older. The shopping event starts one hour before the stores open.

Target

Target stores will open at their regular times, but they will now reserve the first hour of shopping each Wednesday for vulnerable guests, which include seniors and those with underlying health concerns.

Nugget Market

Nugget Market will dedicate store opening to 8 a.m. as designated shopping hours for people 65 and older and guests who are at-risk due to health concerns.

FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS,

DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE: Elk Grove company printing, donating face shields to medical workers