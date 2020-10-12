Should famous people get the COVID-19 vaccine first? The idea behind 'vaccine influencers'

Dr. Michael Teng, a virologist with USF Health, said these "vaccine influencers" are a good idea, but we need to be cautious in who's leading the charge.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — I know what you're thinking, but hear me out for a second.

Once the Food and Drug Administration approves the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which is expected on Thursday, the first doses will be rolling out for emergency use here in the U.S.

A Centers for Disease Control panel said those initial shots should go to people living in nursing homes and health care workers, but what if prominent people, including star athletes, were next up?

There's definitely some hesitancy by Americans to get, and trust, the COVID-19 vaccine, especially among the African-American community.

The Associated Press did a recent poll and less than half of Americans say they're willing to get it. That gets even slimmer when you look at demographics, with only 24 percent of Black people polled saying they're planning to get the shot.

We already know former Presidents Barack Obama, George Bush and Bill Clinton are willing to get the vaccine on television to help show people it's safe. Would star athletes, like LeBron James or Patrick Mahomes, getting the shot help boost confidence among Black communities?

Dr. Michael Teng, a virologist with USF Health, said these "vaccine influencers" are a good idea, but we need to be cautious in who's leading the charge.

"LeBron James is a relatively young, 35, very healthy person, who has all the means in the world...I don't think he should be one of the people that gets it first," Teng said. "I do understand, yes, vaccine influencers is hopefully something that can help.

"It's a good thing to decrease vaccine hesitancy, but if you have people that people trust, like Clinton and Bush, getting the vaccine."

Teng admitted it's incredibly important to get predominately-Black neighborhoods on board with getting vaccinated, especially since they are disproportionately affected by the virus, but maybe we should reconsider who is the face of vaccine safety.

"We don't need LeBron James...we need people that communities of color trust and can speak directly to them," Teng said. "If it's not these famous people, it should be leaders in the community, people that really can influence how they think and tell them 'look, this is safe, and it's good for your community and for you.'"

What other people are reading right now:

