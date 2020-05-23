Sierra County confirms its first coronavirus case

The only county to have fewer confirmed cases is Modoc County, a small area in the far northeast corner of California.

SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — Just as California begins to lift its stay-at-home order restrictions, one of it's smallest counties is reporting its very first case of the coronavirus.

Public health officials in Sierra County, which has around 3,000 residents, reported its first coronavirus case on Friday. The only county to have fewer confirmed cases is Modoc County, a small area in the far northeast corner of California.

County health officials said an investigation is being conducted to see if that person who tested positive exposed any other residents to the virus. Officials said the Public Health Covid-19 Response Team will contact those who might have been exposed.

While officials believe there has not been community transmission of the coronavirus, health officials said the county is vulnerable to an outbreak because of its limited resources such as gasoline, groceries, a tourist-based economy, limited healthcare facilities and a lack of a pharmacy.

Officials are asking Sierra residents to practice social distancing and to make sure to wash their hands.

