50,000 Six Flags tickets will be given away in new California vaccine incentive

Those who get at least their first dose of vaccine will be eligible for a free ticket to any California Six Flags theme or water park.

VALLEJO, Calif. — If you think the vaccine rollout has been quite the rollercoaster ride so far, you haven't seen anything yet.

Free tickets to Six Flags theme parks now on the table for those getting their vaccine in California.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation will give out 50,000 free tickets – a $4.5 million value – to Californians who receive at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine starting June 16.

The ticket giveaway is the latest addition to California's "Vax for the Win" program to get more people in the state vaccinated.

Newsom recently announced a 'Dream Vacations' incentive with trips to San Francisco, San Diego, Anaheim, Los Angeles, and Palm Springs, plus $2,000 for travel, up for grabs to vaccinated individuals. Millions of dollars have also been paid out to winners of the Vax for the Win lottery, with 10 people splitting $15 million in the final round of drawings.

“We’re fully reopening California’s economy, but we’re not letting up on our efforts to get more Californians vaccinated – especially in our hardest hit communities – so we can all safely get back to the activities and places we love, including our state’s iconic landmarks,” Gov. Newsom said in a press release.

Tickets will be distributed at select location. These organizations include:

The Center for Family Health and Education

The Chinatown Service Center

Clinica Sierra Vista

Community Medical Centers

Elica Health Centers

The JWCH Institute

Lifelong Health

UCI Family Health

Tiburcio Vasquez Health Centers

St. John’s Well Child and Family Centers

Kaiser Permanente (select locations)

Dignity Health, Curative (select locations)

Color Health (select locations)

A full list of participating locations is available here.

The tickets will be valid through Sept. 6, 2021, at any of the four Six Flags parks in California: Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo, or either of the Six Flags water parks: Hurricane Harbor Concord or Hurricane Harbor Los Angeles.

Californians who have not gotten vaccinated yet are encouraged to go to myturn.ca.gov or call (833) 422-4255 to schedule their appointment, or go to myturn.ca.gov/clinic to find a walk-in clinic in their county.

