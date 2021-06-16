50,000 Six Flags tickets will be given away in new California vaccine incentive

VALLEJO, Calif. — If you think the vaccine rollout has been quite the rollercoaster ride so far, you haven't seen anything yet.
Free tickets to Six Flags theme parks now on the table for those getting their vaccine in California.
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation will give out 50,000 free tickets – a $4.5 million value – to Californians who receive at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine starting June 16.
The ticket giveaway is the latest addition to California's "Vax for the Win" program to get more people in the state vaccinated.
Newsom recently announced a 'Dream Vacations' incentive with trips to San Francisco, San Diego, Anaheim, Los Angeles, and Palm Springs, plus $2,000 for travel, up for grabs to vaccinated individuals. Millions of dollars have also been paid out to winners of the Vax for the Win lottery, with 10 people splitting $15 million in the final round of drawings.
“We’re fully reopening California’s economy, but we’re not letting up on our efforts to get more Californians vaccinated – especially in our hardest hit communities – so we can all safely get back to the activities and places we love, including our state’s iconic landmarks,” Gov. Newsom said in a press release.
Tickets will be distributed at select location. These organizations include:
- The Center for Family Health and Education
- The Chinatown Service Center
- Clinica Sierra Vista
- Community Medical Centers
- Elica Health Centers
- The JWCH Institute
- Lifelong Health
- UCI Family Health
- Tiburcio Vasquez Health Centers
- St. John’s Well Child and Family Centers
- Kaiser Permanente (select locations)
- Dignity Health, Curative (select locations)
- Color Health (select locations)
A full list of participating locations is available here.
The tickets will be valid through Sept. 6, 2021, at any of the four Six Flags parks in California: Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo, or either of the Six Flags water parks: Hurricane Harbor Concord or Hurricane Harbor Los Angeles.
Californians who have not gotten vaccinated yet are encouraged to go to myturn.ca.gov or call (833) 422-4255 to schedule their appointment, or go to myturn.ca.gov/clinic to find a walk-in clinic in their county.
