California to continue using Sleep Train Arena as coronavirus surge hospital free of charge

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — State officials have reached an agreement with the Sacramento Kings to continue using the Sleep Train Arena as an emergency coronavirus field hospital, now free of charge, through October 31, 2020.

The arena was previously being rented out for $500,000 per month when the state first started using it in April. The 400-bed hospital was meant to help with the possible surge in coronavirus patients.

“Governor Newsom’s decisive leadership has helped to slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives in Sacramento and across California,” said Kings team officials in a press release. “[This] announcement represents the progress we have all made together to flatten the curve. We remain committed to continuing to use our platform for good and to help support the needs of our community.”

As the state of California continues to bend the curve of COVID-19 infections and hospitals are no longer facing the threat of being overwhelmed by cases, the arena is going into a so-called “warm shutdown” beginning at the end of May. The warm shutdown means that while the arena won’t be in active use, it will remain available in case of a surge of coronavirus in the fall.

The practice facility will stay operational to support patients through at least the end of June, a press release from the Office of Emergency Services stated.

