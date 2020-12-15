Sleep Train Arena fills some available beds for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic

The sports arena was transitioned into an alternate care facility this summer to combat any surges in coronavirus cases.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The old Sleep Train Arena in Sacramento has been outfitted as an area field hospital for surges in coronavirus cases for months, but it is now seeing its first patients.

As of Monday afternoon, there were seven patients at the Sleep Train Arena alternate care facility. The first patients arrived on Saturday, Dec. 12, according to chief of media relations for the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services Bryan May.

The state recently activated 20 of the 244 beds in the arena to treat COVID and non-COVID patients beginning Wednesday, Dec. 9.

The Sleep Train Arena is just one of 11 surge sites in the state that together have about 1,800 beds ready for the overflow of patients due to a spike in coronavirus cases. Cal OES could activate more beds at the surge care site in Sacramento in the coming days now that some of the available beds have been filled.