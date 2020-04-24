SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Governor Gavin Newsom is asking people to avoid all non-essential travel to prevent a rise in the number of cases of coronavirus.

“Look, we’re walking into a very warm weekend... and that means people are prone to want to go to beaches, parks, playgrounds, and go on a hike," Gov. Newsom said. "And, I anticipate there’ll be a significant increase in volume, but I also think, if there is and people aren’t practicing physical distancing, I’ll be announcing in a week or so these numbers going back up.”

That doesn’t mean you can’t go on a bike ride, a walk, or a hike in your neighborhood or at a nearby park.

Adeline Yee, a spokesperson for California State Parks, says one thing officials hope doesn't happen are road trips.

California's 200 state parks are open, but all parking lots are closed to discourage any road trips.

You should also check with your city or county about local parks because many have varying rules.

Some have closed completely while others restricted picnic and BBQ areas. All of this is meant to slow the spread of coronavirus and save lives.

RELATED:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO: California state parks closing parking lots to stop people from ignoring social distancing