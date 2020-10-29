Solano County confirms first case of flu and COVID-19 co-infection

Solano County Public Health officials are encouraging everyone to get their flu shots to avoid more coinfections.

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — The Solano County Department of Health and Social Services announced the first case of someone testing positive for both the flu and coronavirus. The person infected is under the age of 65, according to a press release.

"With the likelihood of both COVID-19 and seasonal flu activity this winter, contracting either disease may weaken your immune system and make you more susceptible to the other disease,” Bela T. Matyas, M.D., M.P.H., Solano County Health Officer, said.

The Solano County Public Health department is urging everyone over the age of six months old to get their flu shots as soon as possible. The vaccine takes about two weeks to become fully effective, according to health officials.

Because flu symptoms are similar to COVID-19 symptoms, people who feel symptoms may need to get a COVID-19 test, as well as a flu test, requiring them to self-isolate and stay home from work while waiting for results.

“Getting a flu vaccine this year is more important than ever, and flu vaccines are the best way to protect yourself, your family, and the community from becoming seriously ill with the flu," Matyas said. "Vaccination not only reduces the risk of catching the flu, it also reduces the chance that you’ll be hospitalized."

Solano health officials also want people to remember that the flu, COVID-19 and common cold are all different, have different treatments and are all caused by different viruses. Those susceptible to more serious symptoms and hospitalization due to the flu and coronavirus are similar.

To prevent illness, health officials are recommending people practice good hygiene habits:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Cover your cough and sneezes

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth

Stay home when you are sick and keep your children home when they are sick

Wear a face covering and maintain at least a six-foot distance from others in public settings

