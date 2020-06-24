Inside the Numbers: Why Solano County is seeing an increase of coronavirus cases

The county is testing more people and a lower rate of those people are receiving a positive COVID-19 result.

VALLEJO, Calif. — Solano County has not had significant increases in coronavirus cases until June.

Since March, Solano County's coronavirus caseload remained relatively low in new coronavirus cases considering it is the fourth largest county, population-wise, in the Sacramento region.

However, on June 23, the California Department of Public Health released data showing Solano county had increased its cases by 157 new cases. That increase does not provide an accurate picture according to Solano county officials.

Solano County's Dr. Bela Matyas explains the numbers the state is reporting is more than one day's worth of processed tests.

"Labs are delayed in reporting to the state," Matyas said. "What's accurate to say is 157 new cases over the last month."

According to the county data, Solano county saw a significant spike in cases June 17 with 83 new cases, but since then there has been a steady decline in new cases.

Matyas said the numbers are still concerning because people are having gatherings going against the stay-at-home order. However, he added that the amount of testing has increased and the positivity rate has decreased. So the county is testing more people and a lower rate of those people are receiving a positive COVID-19 result.

