SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Darrel Robinson’s daughter Zanna Robinson is in 5th grade at Empire Oaks Elementary Schools and she has been out of school for two weeks.

Darrel told ABC10 the optional online learning began two days ago and he makes sure his daughter is following the lesson plan, including the PE requirement that brings them out to the park.

“They are having us do science, social studies, math and reading, and this PE,” Zanna said.

Zanna gets her online assignments through google classroom, which of course requires a family to have a computer. Darrel said they have their own family computer for her to use, but for her classmates who may not, the school has provided resources.

“They gave some families Chromebooks. We have stuff at home like a computer and iPad, so we didn’t take advantage of that opportunity. But there’s people that did,” Darrel said.

But what good is a computer if you don’t have access to wifi? On the Folsom Cordova Unified School Districts webpage, there is a guide for parents who are in need. Both Xfinity and AT&T are offering free wifi hot spots throughout neighborhoods.

Sac City Unified families are able to access the internet for free through an Xinifty link on the district’s home page.

Natomas Unified will have a technology pick-up day for students to receive chrome books, then a WIFI hot spot will be shipped by April 6.

