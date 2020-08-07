Here are some safe, socially distant summer activities to enjoy

As coronavirus cases continue to rise throughout the nation, some people have been feeling anxious or eager to get back to some sense normalcy.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Millions of Americans have been going stir crazy after sheltering in place the last several months because of the coronavirus pandemic. And with summer here, it's probably the worst time to be in quarantine.

As coronavirus cases continue to rise throughout the nation, some people have been feeling anxious or eager to get back to some sense normalcy. Well, for those who have cabin fever, according to a local expert, there are some things you can do, safely distanced, of course, so you don't lose your mind!

“It’s really important to practice strategies like breathing, meditating, even trying new things," said psychologist Dr. Annette Nunez. "Picking up new hobbies you normally wouldn’t do, creating your own new routines around this pandemic, whether it’s meeting up with friends via Zoom every Friday night and having a game night.”

Nunez also emphasized the importance of exercising, such as bike riding, jogging, hiking, or just taking a walk every evening. She says it's good for your mental and physical state. And she says it's also a good idea to designate one day out of the week for you to do something fun.

“We have a thing called 'Fun Fridays,'" explained Nunez. "Use a 'Fun Friday' to reward yourself. So whether it’s binging on Netflix or going out and going for a hike, or something you enjoy doing that brings fun to you, so during the week you have something fun to look forward to.”

She says smiling 10 times a day is good for the body. The physical act of smiling triggers the endorphins to think that you’re happy. Even if you’re not happy, just smile, and it will fake your body into thinking you are.

Continue the conversation with Kevin on Facebook.

Read more from ABC10

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP: