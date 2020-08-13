Lake Tahoe residents fed up with influx of visitors amid pandemic

Josh Lease, a 20-year resident, took to Facebook to vent about city officials not handling tourism during a pandemic.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Residents of South Lake Tahoe say they are fed up with the trash-littered beaches and the constant stream of tourists flowing into Lake Tahoe despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Residents of the area plan to protest this weekend to demand officials do more to handle the influx of visitors. Josh Lease, a 20-year resident, tells the Tahoe Daily Tribune he wrote a Facebook post last week to vent about city officials not properly handling tourism and the traffic issues that come with it.

He found many people share his frustrations and now protests are planned for this weekend at five locations around Lake Tahoe.

