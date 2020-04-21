PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Women inmates at the South Placer Jail's sewing and laundry program are making hundreds of cloth masks for the community and first responders.

Megan Brown, an inmate at the jail, took lead of the project after sheriff's deputies at the facility proposed the idea at the beginning of April. Brown taught several other how to sew and follow the mask-making guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"The masks are made out of two pieces of cotton fabric, and we cut it into 6-by-9 in fabric," Brown said, adding that the masks are washed and sterilized before being distributed.

Coronavirus has been on the mind of many inmates.

RELATED: Like a Petri dish for the virus: Tens of thousands of California inmates are at risk

Earlier this month, Placer County Public Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson advised residents to wear cloth face coverings when leaving the house to make essential trips.

Danielle Weitzel said she learned to sew the masks hoping that some of them would make it to her community.

"This is the first time in my lifetime that I've heard of anything like this," Weitzel said. "It worries me for the community. It worries me for my children."

Placer County Sheriff's deputies have been encouraging positive work like this because it builds inmate self-esteem and it’s a way to give back community.

Brown says that making the masks has helped her make some positive changes in her life.

"[It] feels good to be able to give back," Brown says. "Prove to my kids that I am not doing something wrong and that I can change just like everyone else can."

Follow the Placer County Sheriff Facebook page for updates on the next mask distribution. https://www.facebook.com/PlacerSheriff/

Follow the conversation on Facebook with John Bartell.

READ MORE FROM ABC10:

FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS,

DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE: Governor Newsom gives an update on the coronavirus response in California on April 20, 2020 | RAW