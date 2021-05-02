Southwest Airlines employees receive emails confirming COVID-19 cases

Southwest Airlines employees, who did not want to be named, told ABC10 they do not feel safe at work after receiving emails of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

SACRAMENTO, California — Southwest Airlines employees at Sacramento International Airport have received emails with the same subject: confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

This comes the same week as President Joe Biden's executive order to require travelers to wear masks went into effect.

Miguel Martinez, a traveler, said he hears many people say they don't want to wear masks because there is no federal requirement.

"We have good federal support to make people wear those masks now and be able to travel again, feeling somewhat safe a little bit," Martinez said.

Some local Southwest Airlines employees, who did not want to be named, told ABC10 they don't feel safe. They said this string of recent positive COVID-19 cases was concentrated in ground operations like baggage handling. The emails show a new case every few days in January.

Southwest Airlines provided ABC10 a statement that the safety of employees and customers is their priority. They do not plan to release information regarding confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Employees said the airport and airlines should be more transparent with the public about coronavirus cases and the toll it's taking on workers.

Sacramento International Airport Spokesperson Samantha Mott told ABC10 they had taken every measure possible to ensure passenger safety.

"We have stickers on the ground reminding people to stay six feet apart. We have screen guards at our ticketing and checkpoint counters, we've changed the ratio of fresh verse recycled air, so it's 100% fresh air," explained Mott.

Note: One of the emails received by ABC10