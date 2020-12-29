Southwest Airlines furloughs 'no longer necessary' with passage of new relief bill

On Monday, Southwest Airlines lifted the threat of furloughs or pay cuts for thousands of workers now that airlines will get up to $15 billion more in taxpayer aid.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A few months ago, employees for Southwest Airlines were facing an uncertain future. With no agreement on a supplemental pandemic relief bill, the airliner had tough choices to make.

“I have my dream, so I have been asking myself, ‘What do you do when you lose your dream job? Where do you go from there?' I don't have any answers right now," Flight attendant Annette Hala said.

But with the announcement that President Donald Trump was going to sign the omnibus relief bill, Southwest has now said the furloughs will no longer be necessary.

More than 40,0000 airline workers found themselves without a job on Oct. 1, 2020 – furloughed or laid off – after federal funding ran out.

On Monday night, Southwest Airlines lifted the threat of furloughs or pay cuts for thousands of workers now that airlines will get up to $15 billion more in taxpayer aid from the newly passed coronavirus relief bill.

American and United Airlines, which together furloughed 32,000 employees in October, said Monday they will bring those workers back temporarily. It comes after an intense and very personal lobbying campaign.

"Past October 1 my future is like a big black hole," Hala said.

In the spring of 2020, the U.S. Treasury gave $25 billion to the airlines struggling because of the pandemic. It was a deal that guaranteed that no workers would be laid off before October 1. Workers have been waiting for congress to pass a new stimulus package ever since.

"Finally thought that we'd be able to give people help, that's what people need, help," said Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Dingell.

ABC10 got a copy of a memo sent to Southwest employees that said the new law will provide payroll support for all employees through March 31, 2021, and “given this we currently do not anticipate the need to conduct any furloughs or pay cuts next year.”

It is a bit of good news in what is a very challenging time for so many people across the country.

