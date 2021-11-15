Stanislaus County drops local indoor mask mandate

While the face covering mandate is being rescinded, health officials are still advising caution.

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Health officials in Stanislaus County are dropping their local face covering mandate that has been in place since September.

“We have made progress decreasing the spread of COVID‐19 in Stanislaus County, but we need to not let our guard down. We are entering the season where respiratory viruses, including the virus that causes COVID‐19, thrive and spread. Please continue to take measures to protect yourself and your loved ones,” said Dr. Julie Vaishampayan, Stanislaus County Public Health Officer.

The announcement from the Stanislaus County Health Services Agency takes effect immediately. The local mandate was put into place back in September and required people, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks while indoors in public settings. The order was meant to reduce the rate of community spread as capacity at hospitals was in jeopardy, officials said in a news release.

On Monday, Stanislaus County's seven-day average rate dropped below 20 cases per 100,000 per day, which allowed the health order to be rescinded.

California's guidance regarding face coverings for unvaccinated persons is still in place, according to health services. It requires unvaccinated people to wear a mask at all times in indoor public settings and other places such as schools.

Health officials said they will continue to assess the public health situation and added that they could also reinstate the face covering mandate if hospital capacity is in jeopardy due to COVID-19.

