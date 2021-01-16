Stanislaus State to offer COVID-19 vaccine | COVID-19 updates for Northern California

The university will serve as a vaccine site beginning Jan. 19.

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — State releases latest COVID-19 statistics

On Saturday, the state of California announced the state total of COVID-19 cases is now at 2,900,246. There were also 669 deaths reported Friday to Saturday, bringing the state's death total to 32,960.

Stanislaus State to offer COVID-19 vaccine

Stanislaus State is partnering with the county health department to assist in administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

The university will be set up as a point of dispensing vaccination site (POD) beginning Tuesday, Jan. 19. The POD will be located at Fitpatrick Arena in Turlock and operate every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Stanislaus County Health Services Agency will vaccinate people based on federal, state and county guidance. The county is currently giving vaccines to people who fall under Phase 1A, which includes health care workers and people over age 65.

