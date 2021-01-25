Public Health Officials lift Regional Stay-at-Home Order for all regions

Health officials said the four-week ICU capacity projections for these three regions are above 15%.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Officials with the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) Monday ended the Regional Stay-at-Home Order, lifting the order for all regions statewide, including Southern California and the other two regions that had still been under the order – San Joaquin Valley and the Bay Area.

Health officials said the four-week ICU capacity projections for these three regions are above 15%, the threshold that allows regions to exit the order. This action allows all counties statewide to return to the rules and framework of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy and color-coded tiers that indicate which activities and businesses are open based on local case rates and test positivity.

“Californians heard the urgent message to stay home as much as possible and accepted that challenge to slow the surge and save lives,” said Dr. Tomás Aragón, CDPH director and state public health officer. “Together, we changed our activities knowing our short-term sacrifices would lead to longer-term gains. COVID-19 is still here and still deadly, so our work is not over, but it’s important to recognize our collective actions saved lives and we are turning a critical corner.”

Could San Diego be moving back into the purple tier this week? The move would allow outdoor dining and salons to reopen.

Sunday San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond tweeted: "I'm hearing that the Governor is going to lift the Stay-at-Home Order for Southern California tomorrow. (Allowing outdoor dining, personal services and others to open) Who knows, why did we close them in the first place?"

I’m hearing the Governor is going to lift the Stay At-Home order for Southern California tomorrow. (Allowing outdoor dining, personal services and others to open) Who knows, why did we close them in the first place? — Supervisor Jim Desmond (@jim_desmond) January 24, 2021

News 8 asked Supervisor Desmond where the information he received came from.

"This is still a rumor at this point in time, unfortunately, social media kind of really lit up over this," said Supervisor Desmond. "I heard it from someone in the business sector who is very close to that business sector and actually they told us they heard this was going to happen. So what we did, we put that out that we heard this was potentially going to happen. I don't know if it's going to be tomorrow or not. At this point in time, it's still just a rumor until [Governor Newsom] actually comes out and does it."

Some tweeted they hope he is right, others called his tweet irresponsible.

"We put that out there trying to get some people some hope out there," said Supervisor Desmond.

"[We're] not lying, I don't think it's deceiving anyone at all. It's just if the governor makes this announcement next week great, if he doesn't, that's too bad," he added.

Late Sunday, the California Restaurant Association confirmed to News 8 it sent an e-mail to it's members, informing them "Senior officials in the Newsom administration informed us that the governor will announce tomorrow that the Stay-at-Home Order will be lifted in all regions of the state."

News 8 reached out to Governor Newsom's office for comment and received the following statement from the California Department of Public Health:

"We see promising signs that California is slowly emerging from the most intense stage of this pandemic. We continue to look at what that means for the regional Stay At Home order and will provide an update tomorrow."

January 12, Governor Newsom announced the Stay-at-Home Order was lifted in Sacramento County, despite the fact its ICU capacity was below the 15 percent threshold.

Hospitalization growth rates have slowed. ICU & positivity rates are stabilizing.



Today, the Sacramento region is coming out of the Regional Stay-at-Home Order.



Hopeful signs—but we must approach them cautiously. Wear a mask. Be safe. Avoid gathering. pic.twitter.com/FfoRfvJct1 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 13, 2021

The state has been criticized for not providing more data on what led to that decision. However, it maintains it's based on 4-week ICU projections, not current ICU capacity.