Why not all businesses are shutting down for regional stay-at-home orders

Per California Governor Newsom's new regional stay-at-home order, certain lower-risk businesses need to close.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Over 75% of California was under a regional stay-at-home-order as of Dec. 9.

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly fielded questions Tuesday about why the state opted to close hair salons and outdoor dining at restaurants when the state considered them lower risk activities.

Ghaly said with the high rate of transmission, lower risk activities before the recent surge in cases are now considered high risk.

"The fact is transmission is so widespread across our state that most all non-essential activities create a serious risk for transmission," Ghaly said.

Only essential businesses are allowed to remain open during this order, and people are encouraged to stay at home as much as possible.

Stay-at-home orders or lockdowns can be effective at buying time for health care systems, the World Health Organization said in October. However, these types of orders could be harmful to disadvantaged communities and migrant communities living in close quarters and could easily spread the coronavirus, according to the WHO.

Learn how to track the ICU capacity in your region.

According to current projections from California's COVID Assessment Tool, the state expects high rates of hospitalizations and people in the intensive care unit for several weeks. The state's desired goal is to help prevent an elongated strain on the health care delivery system.

"We need the actions of our communities and our citizens to make decisions to reduce transmission overall, so we can get through not just what might be a tough three weeks but hopefully prevent three weeks turning into six or nine weeks if transmission rates stay as high as they are," Ghaly said.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/12

2/12

3/12

4/12

5/12

6/12

7/12

8/12

9/12

10/12

11/12

12/12 1 / 12

WATCH ALSO: All hospitals in San Joaquin County are at ICU capacity or overcapacity