'Back to the basics' | How to stay safe as more California businesses reopen

Wearing cloth face coverings and washing hands remain essential

STOCKTON, Calif. — Shopping for groceries, Deborah Wllmoth of Stockton never leaves home without her mask.

"Being over 60 and I do have allergies and asthma that's why," says Wilmoth.

Even as masks become a more common sight, some people like Jeremy King of Lodi don't believe the mask will help him at all.

"So, I don't feel the need to align with the panic and wear a mask," says King.

The general recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is to wear cloth face coverings in public settings where you can't maintain social distancing.

As some areas in San Joaquin County reopen to the public, Dr. Maggie Park, San Joaquin County Public Health Officer, says face coverings should remain an essential item.

"I think there is some protection even to the wearer based on some science. It's not 100%, but it doesn't hurt to do it. I don't think it takes a whole lot of effort from someone to put a mask on," says Park.

When it comes to social distancing, the rule will still be six feet of space.

"If someone has a very powerful cough or sneeze, I suppose it could travel a bit further. But, the six-foot distance is used by the CDC to give you that extra cushion from what we believe is the distance that most people will have their cough respiratory droplets travel," Park said.

However, Park advice for now is to "stay home" as much as you can.

"It's back to the basics really," Park said.

When it comes to gloves, the CDC recommends wearing them when you're cleaning or caring for someone who is sick, but they say gloves are not necessary in most situations, like running errands.

