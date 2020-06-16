At least one Stockton McDonald's employee tests positive for COVID-19. One family fears there could be more

"If they did contact tracing, they would have found out that several people have been exposed outside of the McDonald's because the employees didn't know."

STOCKTON, Calif. — At least one employee at a Stockton McDonald's tested positive for the coronavirus, but family members of another worker who tested positive told ABC10 there could be more.

Julie Ignacio's 16-year-old daughter Allison works at what she says is "probably the busiest McDonald's in Stockton" off of W. Charter Way. Ignacio said her daughter was never alerted of any confirmed cases at the fast-food restaurant.

"When she went into work, she saw cleaning going on, a cleaning crew and she asked what was going on, and she said they had a positive COVID-19 case from one of the employees," she said.

Ignacio called her daughter's doctor right away to get her tested on Thursday, and by Friday, she says her test results came back positive, which would make her the second case at the McDonald's.

In a statement to ABC10, a McDonald's spokesperson said they were only able to confirm one positive case at this location.

"We identified and reached out to any restaurant staff who had been in contact with the employee who contracted the virus," the statement read. "These employees have been advised to self-quarantine at home for 14 days to ensure they remain healthy before returning to work."

McDonald's officials added that they've implemented over the months several protections for workers, including personal protective equipment, plexiglass on counters to separate employees and customers, and frequent sanitizing of surfaces.

“As soon as we were notified of the confirmed case at our restaurant, we conducted a thorough sanitization procedure in accordance with CDC guidelines, as well as contacted the San Joaquin Health Department to inform them of the positive case. Additionally, we identified and reached out to any restaurant staff who had been in contact with the employee who contracted the virus," the statement said. "We are also conducting wellness checks before each shift, and after breaks, to ensure our employees are healthy and feeling their best. All employees have been provided with the required gloves and masks for use."

Still, Ignacio said the restaurant didn't do enough to prevent her daughter from contracting the virus.

"What's upsetting, too, is they didn't offer to let them go home, they didn't close down, they didn't offer any masks, anything," Ignacio said.

Ignacio said she got tested on Monday and is awaiting her results. But she said she's worried about other friends outside of work that her daughter may have come into contact with.

One of those people is Rick Cleary's daughter, Sierrah, who was hanging out with a friend who came into contact with Allison.

"If they did contact tracing, they would have found out that several people have been exposed outside of the McDonald's because the employees didn't know," Cleary said.

Cleary and his family are now self-isolating at home for two weeks.

"If it's two people in one week, that's way too many," Cleary said. "Whether their lobby is open or not, has nothing to do with it. They need to take responsibility for what's happened."

Both families said they believe this is something that could have been prevented, whether by temperature checks to employees and customers, or by better protecting workers.

Moving forward, they're warning all families to continue to take this seriously.

"Just do what they're saying, as far as guidelines," Ignacio said. "Keeping your distance, wearing masks — I know people don't like to wear masks, but it's imperative."

Follow the conversation on Facebook with Lena Howland.

READ MORE CORONAVIRUS NEWS ON ABC10:

FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS,

DOWNLOAD OUR APP: