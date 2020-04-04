STOCKTON, Calif. — A Kaiser Permanente employee who worked at a Stockton hospital has died of complications from coronavirus (COVID-19), according to a Kaiser official.

Jeffrey Baumbach was an employee at St. Joseph Medical Center.

"We share the grief and extend our condolences to his family and friends on the loss of their loved one, who dedicated his professional life to helping patients and families manage their medical needs," said Corwin Harper, senior vice president and area manager Kaiser Permanente Central Valley.

Local health departments have reported 175 confirmed positive cases in health care workers, according to the California Department of Public Health.

