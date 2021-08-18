COVID exposure at Stockton schools push 2 classrooms into temporary independent study

Out of an abundance of caution, two classrooms in Stockton will be moving to an independent study program for the next 10 days.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Citing an abundance of caution, the Stockton Unified School District (SUSD) has chosen to put two classrooms on a temporary independent study program after COVID-19 exposure at two schools.

The exposure happened at a classroom at Commodore Stockton Skills School and at a classroom at Flora Arca Mata Elementary School. SUSD spokesperson Melinda Meza said there were five cases at the Commodore classroom and three at Flora Arca Mata classroom. Both classrooms will be on the independent study program for the next 10 days.

During those 10 days, schools will enact a deep cleaning and sanitizing of the classrooms, according to Meza.

Meza said a COVID-19 exposure is when there are three or more confirmed positive cases within the classroom that can't be traced back to the community. Upon exposure, contract tracing begins immediately conducted through the health department to make sure all whom were exposed are notified.

Exposed students must quarantine, where they are given the option to receive homework packets or continue in an independent study/ virtual model.

The current guidelines and mandates from the California Department of Public Health must be maintained. For schools, these guidelines include:

indoor masking by both teachers and staff

hand sanitizers made available in classrooms and throughout campus

There is a COVID-19 Dashboard on the SUSD website with current cases.

The California Department of Public Health has enacted the following safety measures in school districts:

Physical distancing

K-12 students required indoor masking

COVID-19 testing

Case reporting/contract tracing

Quarantine recommendations

Hand soap and hand sanitizer provided

Vaccine verification