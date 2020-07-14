Stockton schools to start school year with 100% distance learning

Stockton Unified School District will begin the next school year as it ended the previous one — with distance learning.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton schools will begin the next school year as they ended the previous one — with closed campuses and distance learning.

The Stockton Unified School District announced Monday that because of student and teacher safety concerns during the coronavirus pandemic, schools will start the year with 100% distance learning.

"We recognize that this will be disappointing to the many students, families and staff who were looking forward to returning to campus, reconnecting with one another, and continuing their education," Interim Superintendent Brian Biedermann said in a press release. "The difficult decision to close schools four months ago on March 13 was made because it was the best way to keep students and staff safe. This decision is no different."

Officials said SUSD will continue to work on a plan to return to in-person learning during the school year as soon as county health officials say that conditions allow them to open campuses safely.

The district, which enrolls more than 41,000 students, said it plans to support all students instruction as it continues to grapple with the impacts of a global pandemic.

The district said it is ready to "support student instruction with distance learning, technology, and meal service." According to data from the California Department of Education, about 81% of students are English-language learners, foster youth, or eligible for free or reduced-price meals.

