Stones Gambling Hall reopens in Citrus Heights for all day, all night play outside

After having to close due to orders by the state, Stones Gambling Hall is testing their luck by moving the casino outdoors to abide by health guidelines.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Under misters and the 5,000-foot tent, you can play your hand at your favorite card game again at Stones Gambling Hall in Citrus Heights.

Before guests can enter they must get their temperature checked at the door, then they will be given a wristband to try their luck under the big tent.

“I just happened to notice that my favorite casino was open as I passed by so I just whipped a U-turn and decided to check it out,” Angie Johnson said.

Johnson is no stranger to a good deal. She said playing under the tent is similar to playing indoors its just fewer people betting against the dealer due to social distancing.

“So you got a six-person table and it’s every other spot,” Johnson said.

Disinfecting every seat before a new game, card dealer Paul Phann was laid off when the casino had to close in March and was a part of the 84% of workers who were able to come back with the new tent set up.

“I was on unemployment for a little while and work called us back and we were open for about two weeks. Then we closed down again, [now we're] back open,” Phann said.

Patrick Harbison, a spokesperson for the gambling hall, said bringing the casino outside was not an easy task financially, but they're betting on the cardroom being open 24/7 and offering food to bring a profit.

"Of course, we did take a hit. Just being closed in general is a big hit for us and our workers. But we are excited with this new concept, it seems to be doing really well,” Harbison said.

