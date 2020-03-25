SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There is a lot of anxiety and stress around the coronavirus pandemic, and some people might be struggling with quarantine orders or feeling a sense of panic.

Amid the pandemic, people have lost jobs, and some parents have had to juggle childcare with their work duties.

David Bain, Executive Director of the local National Alliance of Mental Illness, says those feelings of anxiety and stress can be expected.

However, he says staying indoors doesn't mean we have to socially isolate from our family and friends. People can stay connected through Facetime, Skype or a phone call.

Through all the stress, he wants to remind everyone that seeking help is okay.



The following interview has been edited for brevity and clarity

What are some of the signs a loved one is going through a hard time and needs help?

If they are not sleeping well, is one. If they are sleeping all the time, is another one.

Bain says a key behavior to look out for is when your loved one isn't speaking clearly or seem anxious, sitting still suddenly.

Children and teens react, in part, on what they see from the adults. How can parents help them deal with anxiety?

The best thing to do is to be calm and to be honest with your children. You may not have to tell them the whole truth. Have those conversations with them

Are digital mental health services recommended?

Sometimes people may not feel comfortable with that. They may want that personal connection, but it really is fine. And, it’s also better than no therapy and no help at all.

I understand even the non-profit NAMI has had to adapt to changing times?

We’ve been around for 40 years and our work has always been in person, so, now, we're having to adapt to being online. We know folks need this support.

If you want more information on mental resources, you can find it on the NAMI website.

