Student at El Dorado County elementary school tests positive for coronavirus

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — A student at Lakeview Elementary School in El Dorado County has tested positive for coronavirus, the school district announced Monday.

The positive test comes just a week after in-person classes were allowed to begin in the Rescue Union Public School District. The district was given an exemption to do some in-person learning because El Dorado County has stayed off the state watch list.

The fall semester began on August 17 and parents were given the option to choose either a full distance learning model or a hybrid model, where students spend half of their day on campus doing in-person learning and the other half of their day learning from home.

In its statement on the student testing positive, district officials said, because of the safety procedures put in place, only one cohort of 11 students and one teacher will be required to quarantine. They’ll all be allowed to return on September 2.

Rescue Union District Superintendent Cheryl Olson issued the following statement:

“Rescue Union School District takes the health and safety of our students and staff very seriously. We have developed and implemented many safety procedures in our classrooms and campuses to help mitigate risk and contain any cases of COVID-19.

RUSD was informed Sunday evening that a student at Lakeview Elementary tested positive for COVID-19. Because the district has extensive health and safety protocols in place, only one cohort of eleven students will need to be quarantined, as per communication with and direction from El Dorado County Public Health. The students and teacher are expected to return to school on September 2. In the meantime, our schools will remain open and continue to operate under our strict social distance guidelines and enhanced disinfecting procedures.”