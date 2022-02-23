Two more Northern California school districts are dropping the student mask mandate

Both Wheatland Elementary School District and Rocklin Unified are making masks a choice for students on Feb. 28.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Two more Northern California schools plan to go mask optional for students at the end of the month.

Rocklin Unified School District (RUSD) in Placer County made the call Wednesday night after an hours-long board meeting.

In an earlier statement, a spokesperson for the district said RUSD was committed to providing a safe learning environment for everyone as they looked toward changing their COVID-19 protocols.

Before the vote happened, the Rocklin Teachers Professional Association (RTPA) said any changes related to violating the state mask mandate would be viewed as disingenuous to the labor relations work they've done over the years.

"Regardless of how each individual feels about face coverings in school, the state mandate requiring masks be worn in schools, which is a temporary state law, remains in place. Our School Board has no authority to violate that law," said Travis Mougeotte, president of the RTPA, in a news release.

The decision by the Rocklin school board takes effect on Feb. 28 for students. Staff and adults volunteers will have to continue wearing masks as required by Cal OSHA.

However, the Rocklin school board won't be the only ones taking that direction. The Wheatland Element School District announced that masking would become optional on Feb. 28 for both students and staff at their school sites and afterschool programs.

"Students and staff will have the option to pick up a mask in any classroom and the main office at the sites. Staff will not be spending any more time asking students to wear the masks, but again we highly encourage that they do continue to wear them until the mandate has expired," said Superintendent Craig Guensler in a letter to parents.

The state mandate is still in effect until at least Feb. 28, when state officials said they would reassess it. The two school districts are the latest ones to defy the mandate.

A full version of the Wheatland Elementary School District Letter is available below.

