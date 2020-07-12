Grant County is receiving national media attention after staff members at long-term care facilities contracted COVID-19 after attending a 300-person wedding.

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — Coronavirus deaths in Grant County long-term care facilities continue to climb after some staff members tested positive for the virus after a 300-person wedding near Ritzville in November.

The developing situation has now received attention from national media outlets, including The Washington Post, ABC News and Forbes.

The Grant County Health District reported 10 new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, Dec. 3, with seven of those associated with outbreaks at long-term care facilities reported on Nov. 20.

On Friday, Dec. 4, GCHD reported in a press release that another nine out of 13 coronavirus deaths pending death certificate review were associated with long-term care facilities.

Twenty-six out of 54 total deaths in Grant County have been associated with a long-term care facility.

McKay Healthcare and Rehab Center in Soap Lake, along with Lake Ridge Center and Columbia Crest Center in Moses Lake, are the long-term care facilities where COVID-19 deaths have been reported, according to the health district. Those who died were in their 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s, health officials said.

At Lake Ridge Center in Moses Lake, at least 66 residents and 44 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 in a recent outbreak, a spokesperson told KREM.

"It's our community that's bringing it in to these facilities. It's not the facilities' fault that they're dealing with what they're dealing with," said GCHD Administrator Theresa Adkinson.

In a press release, the health district said long-term care staff members who tested positive for COVID-19 attended the coronavirus "super-spreader" wedding near Ritzville on Nov. 7. Adkinson told KREM that the event has "likely resulted in deaths" in Grant County.

The total number of coronavirus cases connected to the wedding was approaching 50 as of Thursday, Dec. 3, according to Adkinson. Grant County is also "underwater" with COVID-19 case counts in general, she added.

KREM has reached out to Adkinson about where the staff members worked and how many tested positive following the wedding, but has not yet received a response.

Questions remain on contact tracing at long-term care facilities

It's unclear at this time how health officials are working to identify links between coronavirus infections associated with the wedding and deaths in long-term care facilities.

Adkinson told The Washington Post in an email statement on Sunday that GCHD hasn't definitively linked COVID-19 deaths at long-term care facilities to the wedding, but the department intends to do "full contact tracing on the staffers who tested positive after attending the event."

In a release sent to KREM, GCHD officials said "staff in these facilities care for entire units" and "direct contact with associated patients is not known."

GCHD confirmed to ABC News on Friday, Dec. 4 that staff members worked at two long-term care facilities in the county while they were contagious but before they knew they were sick, reiterating that it's unclear how many cases could be tracked to wedding attendees.

"They care for all residents so it will not be known which cases are tied to the staff," Grant County Health District administrator Theresa Adkinson told ABC News in an email.

KREM has reached out to the health district to clarify the differing statements on contact tracing efforts.