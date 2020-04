Surf's down in California: Governor set to close beaches | Local coronavirus updates

Find developments on the coronavirus outbreak in Northern California as we work together to separate facts from fear.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Here are the latest updates on coronavirus and how local governments are responding to the illness, with a focus on California for day, April 30.

CALIFORNIA STATUS UPDATE

The California Department of Public Health reports:

Confirmed cases: 46,500 (As of April 28).

46,500 (As of April 28). 1,887 deaths

22 state and county labs processing tests for COVID-19.

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Surf's down in California: Governor set to close beaches: Gov. Gavin Newsom intends to close all California beaches and state parks starting Friday in the wake of a weekend that saw a crush of people at open seashores. The head of the California Police Chiefs Association sent a bulletin to members on Wednesday, saying the governor plans to announce the order on Thursday. A message to the governor's office seeking comment wasn't immediately returned. The order comes as some communities reopened their beaches and pressure builds to cautiously begin easing stay-at-home restrictions that have throttled the state's economy and kept millions at home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

A worker at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Tracy has died due to complications from the novel coronavirus, a company spokesperson confirmed to ABC10 on Wednesday. It's unclear when or how the worker contracted the virus. According to Amazon spokesperson Lisa Levandowski, the employee last worked on April 1, but had no reported symptoms of COVID-19. "We are saddened by the loss of an associate at our site in Tracy, California. His family and loved ones are in our thoughts, and we are supporting his fellow colleagues in the days ahead," Levandowski said in a statement.

from the novel coronavirus, a company spokesperson confirmed to ABC10 on Wednesday. It's unclear when or how the worker contracted the virus. According to Amazon spokesperson Lisa Levandowski, the employee last worked on April 1, but had no reported symptoms of COVID-19. "We are saddened by the loss of an associate at our site in Tracy, California. His family and loved ones are in our thoughts, and we are supporting his fellow colleagues in the days ahead," Levandowski said in a statement. A Turlock nursing home that has suffered from a large coronavirus outbreak announced Wednesday that six current and former residents of the facility have died from the virus. At least 67 residents and 30 workers at the Turlock Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center have tested positive for COVID19. The facility tested all of its residents and workers recently, and while a large number have tested positive, 167 employees and residents have tested negative for the virus, officials with the facility said. The nursing home has eight more tests pending.

Coronavirus Background

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine; however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. Stay home when you are sick. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe. Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

