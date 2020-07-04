ROSEVILLE, Calif — Roseville police are investigating a suspicious packaged that was sent to a megachurch that has continued in person services despite the statewide stay at home orders.
The package was sent to the Abundant Life Church on 700 block of Atlantic Street in Roseville on Tuesday, just days after the church's most recent service.
Bomb squad have closed Atlantic Street is closed between Yosemite Street and Tiger Way.
It's unclear what is in the package or when it was sent to the church.
Shortly after 1 p.m., the church posted to Facebook, "This not a joke!!! Someone has sent a package to Pastor Doug at the church and the bomb squad is there investigating! We have opened the package and it appears to be a bomb whether it’s fake or not we do not know yet! Stay away from the church right now to be safe and pray for our pastors!!!"
On Sunday, Abundant Life's pastor Doug Bird told parishioners that it would be their last in-person meeting, a change that came after Placer County health officials sent church officials a letter asking them to close to public services.
