SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Both Sutter Health and Kaiser Permanente have begun accepting appointments for children over the age of 12 year old to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

U.S. health advisers recently endorsed Pfizer for children as young as 12 on Wednesday, saying the shots will allow them to attend summer camps and to assure a return to classrooms next year.

Side effects are the same as adults experience, mostly sore arms and flu-like fever, chills, or aches that signal the immune system is revving up.

A parent or guardian will be required to be with the child at both Sutter and Kaiser.

For Sutter appointment information

For Kaiser appointment information

Where else to get the COVID vaccines

Ahead of state approval, many vaccine clinics offering Pfizer vaccinations to children 12 and up are beginning to pop up.

Solano County Public Health will be holding a vaccine clinic on May 13 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the second floor of Solano Town Center. It'll by Forever 21 near the food court. Walk-ins are welcome to the event. You also register HERE.

Yolo County will also be holding a drive-thru Pfizer clinic on May 16 at Harper Junior High in Davis from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is open to Yolo County students 12 and up. Sign-ups will be live on MyTurn.Ca.Gov on Thursday.

Cal Expo will also host children 12 years old and above for the Pfizer vaccine from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

To stay up to date and find more information directly from a provider

