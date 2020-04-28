ROSEVILLE, California — Sutter Roseville Medical Center announced it will open the expansion of emergency and critical care services on Tuesday as part of its preparations for a potential surge of coronavirus patients.

The expansion was originally expected to May 27, but was completed one month earlier. The expansion is 98,400 square feet and doubles both the ER and the number of critical-care beds.

The hospital has added 58 more private rooms that could safely care for patients amid the coronavirus pandemic, 24 more ICU beds, 34 additional emergency beds and seven emergency triage areas.

There are also new labs with the latest technology.

"It is the latest and greatest. imaging is very superior to what we have right now," said Lisa Hayhurst, Clinical Director, in the brand new cardiac catheterization lab.

The additional space, attention to detail, cleanliness and technology is what was needed, said Gary Gates, Director of Critical Care and Observation,

"People get better quicker when they have loved ones next to them," Gates said as he led a tour of the new space.

Follow the conversation on Facebook with Madison Wade.

READ MORE ON ABC10:

FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS,

DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE: California Coronavirus Latest | Gov. Newsom Briefing (April 27, 2020)