Takeout orders paramount as Sacramento restaurants deal with weather, COVID restrictions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Many outdoor patios sat empty at Sacramento restaurants, washed out as rain moved in. Indoor dining is off the table as coronavirus cases surge. Now, the only thing leg they have left to stand on is takeout orders.

"If they can afford to do so we're prepared to be able to handle it, yeah you know we welcome it," Hook & Ladder manager Chris Tucker said.

Tucker said staff have been working to streamline an increase of to-go orders from customers.

And Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg is also calling on the community to help support local restaurants.

"The best way we as a community can do to support our small businesses, our restaurants, up your takeout! If you're doing one day a week now, try two or three," Steinberg suggested.

With Thanksgiving around the corner, Hook & Ladder is among many local restaurants asking families to leave the cooking to them this year.

"We have some options for people to be able to have and enjoy Thanksgiving dinner with some leftovers for themselves," Tucker said.

It's $125 for a whole turkey meal, with fixins’ and dessert, to serve four. And of course, a side of feeling good for giving back locally.

"The opportunity to be able to shop local and dine local, even if you're gonna be dining in, you know, at home…would be a huge impact on all the local economy," Tucker said.

