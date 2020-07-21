Target stores in Sacramento, Stockton, Modesto part of company’s new same-day food pickup service

The service will be free and there is no minimum dollar amount or membership required to use it, according to a company press release.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Select Target stores all over the country, including some in Sacramento, Stockton, and Modesto, are rolling out same-day pickup of fresh, frozen food to give shoppers another option to stay socially distant.

The pickup service applies to both curbside grocery service and Order Pickup, the store’s in-store service. The service will be free and there is no minimum dollar amount or membership required to use it, according to a company press release.

“This enhancement offers guests another easy, free, and contactless way to get what they need to take care of their families, at a time when people are looking for simpler and safer ways to shop for essentials,” the company wrote.

The new same-day food service is being launched at more than 1,000 Target locations. California cities included in the initial rollout include Los Angeles, Sacramento, Stockton, Modesto, San Diego, San Francisco, Oakland, and San Jose.

Target officials say they plan to up the number of stores offering this service to 1,500 by the holiday season. The company already offered same-day pickup for non-food items.

