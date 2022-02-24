Teacher shortage cancels classes at Nevada County high school

Nevada County families remain split on the issue of student masking.

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — A Nevada County high school canceled classes Thursday citing a teacher shortage. It comes after the school board voted to stop enforcing the state’s school mask mandate.

In what was essentially a teacher sick-out, people called off of work in protest of the board’s decision on masking, a decision that defies state law. Plus, union officials say it violates their contract.

However, this isn't an organized effort. It’s a group of individual teachers who are tired, frustrated, and simply fed up.

Eric Mayer heads the union representing the high school’s teachers, the Nevada Joint Union High School Teachers Association.

“These decisions should be made by public health officials, the experts,” Mayer said.

Both teachers and the district agreed in a September 2021 Memo of Understanding that the District would follow all guidelines from the California Department of Public Health, which continues to require masking in schools.

Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly says districts don’t have a choice.

“They're in the State of California so the state requirements apply,” he said.

“It’s up to the people and it’s up to the parents of the students. We shouldn’t be making laws that control people,” said Frank Hernandes of Grass Valley.

“I feel for the teachers if there’s a contract that was not lived up to, but on the other hand being an educator, the kids need to be in school. They’ve lost so much as it is,” said Stephanie Facchini, also of Grass Valley.

ABC10 reached out to both the district and board officials and has yet to hear back. It’s unclear what recourse may come if any. Especially since California’s top health official is expected in less than a week to announce changes to COVID response in schools.

