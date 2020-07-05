Supreme Court of Texas orders Dallas salon owner released from jail

“Throwing Texans in jail who have had their businesses shut down through no fault of their own is nonsensical, and I will not allow it to happen,” Abbott said.

The Supreme Court of Texas has ordered a Dallas salon owner to be released from jail after she was found in criminal contempt of court.

The state's highest court granted an emergency request for relief Tuesday but did not explain the court's reasoning.

The announcement came shortly after Gov. Greg Abbott said Texans can't be jailed for violating statewide executive orders as some businesses are allowed to reopen.

The governor pointed to the Dallas salon owner who was jailed for criminal contempt of court after she violated a temporary restraining order issued by a state district judge.

Abbott said he is modifying his executive orders, eliminating jail as a punishment for anyone who violates his rule.

Abbott issued a variation of a stay-at-home order March 31 that expired on April 30. Non-essential businesses were closed and gatherings were limited.

The governor announced a phased reopening plan that began May 1, but he amended those plans Tuesday, allowing salons and barbershops to reopen Friday.

But one salon in Dallas reopened even before the statewide stay-at-home order was lifted.

The owner of Salon a la Mode, Shelley Luther, was issued a citation and then sent a cease and desist letter by Dallas County officials. The salon remained open.

The City of Dallas sought a temporary restraining order forcing the salon to close, which a state district judge granted.

In a hearing Tuesday afternoon, State District Judge Eric Moyé found Luther to be in criminal contempt of court. He ordered her to pay thousands in fines and sentenced her to seven days in jail.

Abbott said in a written statement Thursday that he believes his change to his executive orders should allow Luther to be released from jail.

The governor also referenced two women arrested in Laredo who allegedly violated the community's emergency management plan for offering beauty and cosmetic services from home.

Ana Isabel Castro-Garcia and Brenda Stephanie Mata were arrested on misdemeanor charges.

“Throwing Texans in jail who have had their businesses shut down through no fault of their own is nonsensical, and I will not allow it to happen,” Abbott said in a statement Thursday.

Luther's attorney addressed the media and her supporters outside the Dallas County jail Thursday afternoon, saying Luther’s experience in jail was “better than she expected”.

Luther was released around 2 p.m.