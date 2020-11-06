Coronavirus forces Thrift Town Sacramento, featured in 'Lady Bird,' to close permanently

Thrift Town was able to secure a federal COVID-19 loan to continue paying its workers during the stay-at-home orders, but it wasn't enough to keep the store open.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After 49 years, Thrift Town has closed its doors permanently.

The popular thrift store, which was featured in the movie "Lady Bird," announced they would not reopen their doors Thursday.

In a statement posted on the Thrift Town website, the store says "it is with heavy hearts that we share with you that we have made the very difficult decision not to reopen Thrift Town El Sobrante or Thrift Town Sacramento."

The family-owned business has been around for nearly 50 years.

"Both Thrift Town El Sobrante and Thrift Town Sacramento have been celebrated, honored and recognized as the best thrift stores in out areas," the statement written by store owners Jeff Norquist, Lane Steinmetz and Wendy Steinmetz on the website reads. "We know that our well earned recognition is truly because of the dedication, hard work, loyalty and genuine care of our most amazing crew and most amazing customers."

During the coronavirus pandemic, Thrift Town was able to secure a Payroll Protection Plan (PPP) loan to continue paying the store's employees during the state's stay-at-home orders.

The store says even with the PPP loan, they do not have the resources needed to reopen their California locations.

"We greatly appreciate the dedication of our crew and the loyalty of our valued customers over these past four decades. Together, we have truly made an impact on our local community by offering top quality secondhand merchandise at affordable prices, keeping millions of pounds of usable items out of our local landfills and helping to raise millions of dollars of much-needed funding for our past local nonprofit partners."

Thrift Town owners, closed their statement with a reminder to support local small businesses.

"Always remember, small businesses are the heartbeat of your neighborhood, the spine of your local economy and the spirit of your town."

