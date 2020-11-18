Tracy residents call for city to become ‘sanctuary city’ for businesses

Demonstrators in Tracy are calling for the city to allow businesses to remain open despite state health restrictions.

TRACY, Calif. — Demonstrators are gathering at City Hall in Tracy, Tuesday evening, calling for the city to allow businesses to remain open despite state health restrictions meant to slow the spread of coronavirus.

On Monday, 40 California counties were moved to the state’s “purple tier” – the most restrictive of the four-tiered guidelines that determine how businesses can operate. This comes as the state of California experienced its fastest bi-weekly increase in new positive coronavirus cases ever.

Tracy City Councilman Dan Arriola said he’s aware of the proposal but says city leaders must rely on data-driven decisions being made at the federal and state levels.

Any defiance of those guidelines could also put the city at risk of losing federal or state relief funding associated with the pandemic.

Tracy has already received around $1 million in Federal CARES Act funding to help it through the pandemic and they’ve implemented programs to provide some relief for suffering businesses.

The city offered grants for businesses who didn’t receive federal relief, it's allowed businesses to expand into the streets and has been in communication with downtown businesses.

Businesses in California have been allowed to gradually re-open and forced to scaled back several times under its tiered system for re-opening the economy. Arriola said the impact of state guidelines on businesses has frustrating. Still, he recognizes that the situation is unprecedented and that nations who have taken data and science-driven approaches have boded well compared to those who haven’t.

Heather Smiddy said she wants Tracy to become a “sanctuary city” to allow the city to remain open for business. Demonstrators will take to City Hall at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

ABC10’s Giacomo Luca is following this story. He will have more on Late News Tonight at 11 p.m.

Read more from ABC10

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/13

2/13

3/13

4/13

5/13

6/13

7/13

8/13

9/13

10/13

11/13

12/13

13/13 1 / 13