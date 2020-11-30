Here are 3 things to know after traveling during the pandemic

What people chose to do after traveling could greatly affect whether there is a surge in new coronavirus cases.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It’s been a steady day of people returning home at the Sacramento International Airport. And while most people had their face coverings on and were practicing social distancing, health experts said what people do after their trips will ultimately affect Covid-19 cases.

Most travelers we spoke with said they were taking all the precautions they could while getting to their destination.

"In the airplane, it’s kind of tight. I felt more comfortable with two masks on," Clarence Coleman said when he landed in Sacramento.

But now that the trip is over and ABC10 Health expert Dr. Payal Kohli said those who traveled for Thanksgiving are not out of the woods just yet.

"There are things you can do that can mitigate the effects of that travel and protect others," Dr. Kohli said.

1. Quarantine after travel

Dr. Kohli said that one thing is to limit exposures or contacts for at least 10-14 days. In California, the California Department of Public Health advises travelers to quarantine for 14 days after returning from travel out of California.

And for members of households who have traveled, while others did not—Dr. Kohli recommends isolating themself from other housemates.

"I know it’s a big ask, but try to wear your mask at home, try to use a separate bathroom, sleep in a different bedroom," Dr. Kohli said.

2. Get tested, but not too soon

Dr. Kohli said when it comes to testing after travel, people should not get tested too early. They should wait at least five days.

"If you travel, get back on Sunday, and get a test Monday, I can almost guarantee that test will be negative," Dr. Kohli said.

3. Don't let your guard down

By following these post-travel guidelines. Dr. Kohli said the number of cases would more than likely go up and down for the next few weeks—but people should not let their guards down.

Continue social distancing, wash your hands, and minimize contact with other people as the CDPH, CDC and other health officials recommend.

"We really need lots of us to do this for this to work," Dr. Kohli said.

