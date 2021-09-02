Tuolumne County high school doing 'emergency closure' amid COVID case increase

Along with the emergency closure for Friday, Summerville High School sent students home early at noon on Thursday.

TUOLUMNE, Calif. — A Tuolumne County school told parents that there will be an emergency school closure on Friday amid an increase of positive COVID-19 cases.

In a letter to parents, Michael Merrill, superintendent of Summerville Union High School District, said the closure is being done "out of an abundance of caution."

The letter to parents said the district was seeing an increase in positive COVID cases at the Summerville High School campus and has also seen a large number of students on at-home or modified quarantine due to being close contacts.

Along with the emergency closure for Friday, the school sent students home early at noon on Thursday.

"We will no longer be doing modified quarantine, as the number of people impacted has increased. Any students in the future that are considered close contacts will quarantine at home as was the process last year," Merrill said in the letter Thursday.

