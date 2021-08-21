Turlock Unified School District reports 60 COVID-19 cases following first week of school

The district has identified 500 people who were in close contact with someone who contracted coronavirus.

TURLOCK, Calif. — The Turlock Unified School District (TUSD) has confirmed 60 COVID-19 cases since the first day of school on Aug. 11. TUSD did not specify whether the infections were among students, teachers or other staff. It also did not say whether the cases occurred in people who were vaccinated or unvaccinated.

The district has identified 500 people who were in close contact with someone who contracted coronavirus while they were infectious. Close contact means they were closer than six feet and spent more than 15 minutes together within a 24-hour period.

Students who are unvaccinated and were not wearing a face mask indoors are required to quarantine at home, according to the district. Those who are symptomatic must quarantine for 10 days from the last exposure to COVID-19. Unvaccinated students may be able to return to school if they submit proof of a negative COVID-19 case.

Those who are fully vaccinated can continue to attend school, and participate in sports and extra-curricular activities as long as they remain asymptomatic. Vaccinated students who have submitted proof of full vaccination are not required to quarantine.

Unvaccinated students who wore face masks may continue to go to school if they remain asymptomatic and if a TUSD administrator tests them for COVID-19 twice within 10 days. The district said they cannot participate in sports and extra-curricular activities.

TUSD is offering free, on-campus testing to students who meet certain criteria. The district set up an online dashboard and will provide updates on confirmed COVID-19 cases by 5 p.m. every Monday.

Kids under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for the vaccine.

Earlier this month, California became the first state in the country to require all teachers and staff to receive a COVID-19 vaccine or undergo weekly testing.

