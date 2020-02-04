TURLOCK, Calif. — When the most vulnerable can’t go shopping, some everyday heroes in Turlock are heading to the store to shop for them.

Brooke Rose, Emma Borrelli, Lilly Leonard, Grace Gonzales, Kayla Reese and Bella Pace are members at New Life Christian Center High School ministry. With the help from their Youth leader Brittony Raffatti, the girls came up with a plan to start a grocery delivery service for those sheltering from Coronavirus.

"As a small group, we wanted to give back to our community," Borrelli said. "So, as soon as the pandemic hit we wanted to jump on the to the opportunity."

The church shared the girls' plan with the community, and before long, the grocery lists started coming in.

Seniors, the sick and just parents that can't leave the house are taking advantage of the girls' service, which they offer daily from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

"When we go shopping, we take every precaution we can," Leonard said. "We use hand sanitizer, gloves, and my mom made us these masks."

The service is available for anyone in the Turlock area. Those using the service can pay after before or after the delivery.

For more information call the New Life Christian Center at 209-667-5433.

