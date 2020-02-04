SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Front line workers and truckers employed by Tyson Foods are being given some extra financial help from the company.

Tyson Foods announced nearly $60 million in “thank you” bonuses for 116,000 employees.

“Workers can qualify for a one-time $500 bonus, payable during the first week of July,” Tyson Foods said in a statement on their site. “This is based on their work attendance in accordance with our relaxed COVID-19 attendance policy during the months of April, May and June.”

The company said they have also implemented additional protective measures to keep their staff safe.

“We will be offering protective facial coverings for production workers who request them. We’ve already started taking team member temperatures with temporal thermometers before they enter our facilities to limit the spread of COVID-19.”

Tyson Foods is responsible for a variety of brands, including their namesake chicken products, Hillshire Farm, Jimmy Dean, Sara Lee and Ball Park.

“Our team members have always been the backbone of our company. In good and challenging times, they have worked hard to be there for consumers across the nation.”

