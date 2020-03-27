JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — While the details are still being ironed out, it appears that rideshare drivers, freelance workers and other 'gig' based workers will be eligible for unemployment assistance under the proposed stimulus bill.

The Senate bill was approved 96-0 on Wednesday and has since moved to the House where it's expected to pass Friday.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance provision in the Senate's bill makes Uber drivers, contractors, and even self-employed workers would be eligible for unemployment, reports Business Insider.

But just how much money would those individuals get? Right now, it's up in the air but they should able to easily qualify for a weekly payment equivalent to if they were a laid-off full-time employee.

Keep in mind, Florida's maximum is $275 a week.

In addition, the stimulus bill would also provide most adults with about $1,200. There’s an additional $500 for each child younger than 16.

You could get less if you make more than $75,000 as a single person and $150,000 as a married couple. The government knows how much you make, based on your 2018 or 2019 tax returns.

